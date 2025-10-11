Global Collaboration: The Delhi Declaration Paves the Way for a Sustainable 6G Future

In a landmark move at the International Bharat 6G Symposium 2025, held during the India Mobile Congress, the Bharat 6G Alliance, backed by the government, alongside nine international bodies, inked the Delhi Declaration. The accord sets forth principles to guide the development of a 6G ecosystem that is secure, open, resilient, inclusive, and sustainable by design.

The declaration highlights India's leadership in the 6G movement and speaks to the international community's shared commitment to creating trusted technologies and sustainable networks. According to Bharat 6G Alliance Director General R K Pathak, the initiative reflects a vision for an inclusive digital future.

The document calls for international collaboration on research and development to push forward the boundaries of performance, security, and affordability. It emphasizes standards that foster competition while respecting intellectual property rights and urges a collective approach involving terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks to achieve global connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)