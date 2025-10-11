Left Menu

Global Collaboration: The Delhi Declaration Paves the Way for a Sustainable 6G Future

The Bharat 6G Alliance and global entities have signed the Delhi Declaration, highlighting principles for a secure and sustainable 6G ecosystem. The declaration emphasizes open standards, interoperability, and inclusive digital access. It promotes international collaboration to accelerate innovation while advocating for sustainability in design and equitable global coverage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 18:25 IST
Global Collaboration: The Delhi Declaration Paves the Way for a Sustainable 6G Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move at the International Bharat 6G Symposium 2025, held during the India Mobile Congress, the Bharat 6G Alliance, backed by the government, alongside nine international bodies, inked the Delhi Declaration. The accord sets forth principles to guide the development of a 6G ecosystem that is secure, open, resilient, inclusive, and sustainable by design.

The declaration highlights India's leadership in the 6G movement and speaks to the international community's shared commitment to creating trusted technologies and sustainable networks. According to Bharat 6G Alliance Director General R K Pathak, the initiative reflects a vision for an inclusive digital future.

The document calls for international collaboration on research and development to push forward the boundaries of performance, security, and affordability. It emphasizes standards that foster competition while respecting intellectual property rights and urges a collective approach involving terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks to achieve global connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Former CISF Officer Arrested for Fake Job Racket in Mumbai

Former CISF Officer Arrested for Fake Job Racket in Mumbai

 India
2
Australia vs. India: A Clash to Watch in Women's World Cup

Australia vs. India: A Clash to Watch in Women's World Cup

 Global
3
Nat Sciver-Brunt Sets Record with Fifth World Cup Century

Nat Sciver-Brunt Sets Record with Fifth World Cup Century

 Sri Lanka
4
Delhi's Firecracker Dilemma: Balancing Tradition and Pollution

Delhi's Firecracker Dilemma: Balancing Tradition and Pollution

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025