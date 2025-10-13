Andhra Pradesh Pioneers Green Energy and AI Innovation

Andhra Pradesh is stepping into the limelight as a leader in green energy and a potential hub for artificial intelligence (AI) and innovation, according to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. On Monday, Naidu reviewed the preparations for the upcoming Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, scheduled for November 14 and 15.

The minister expressed his vision for Andhra Pradesh to be a part of India's economic and technological spearhead through this summit. With the overarching theme 'Technology, Trust and Trade: Navigating the Geo-economic Order,' the event aims to foster strategic partnerships and address global challenges via innovation and inclusive development.

Naidu highlighted the necessity of showcasing India's strengths and establishing the country as a global leader. He urged political, business, and intellectual leaders to contribute to meaningful discussions, ensuring the summit delivers actionable insights and inspires Indian entrepreneurs. Additionally, Naidu discussed the launch of a continuous engagement platform dedicated to hosting year-round business and innovation events.

(With inputs from agencies.)