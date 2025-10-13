Germany's Major Armored Vehicles Deal: A €7 Billion Boost to Defense

The German government is poised to significantly bolster its military capability with an order for 424 new wheeled armored vehicles, as stated by Finance Ministry documents seen by Reuters. The deal, worth almost €7 billion euros, is expected to receive approval from the lower parliamentary budget committee soon.

A substantial €3.5 billion portion of the order is allocated for 274 scout vehicles from General Dynamics, marking a major step in Germany's defense strategy. These vehicles are part of a framework agreement, with deliveries slated for 2028, underscoring a commitment to modernizing the Bundeswehr's capabilities.

Additionally, 150 'Schakal' wheeled armored infantry fighting vehicles, costing around €3.4 billion, will be procured. Facilitated by the European defense procurement agency OCCAR, Artec GmbH will handle their production. Delivery is planned between 2027 and 2031, with potential options to expand both quotas significantly, enhancing Germany's defense reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)