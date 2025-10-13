Left Menu

Germany's Major Armored Vehicles Deal: A €7 Billion Boost to Defense

The German government is set to approve a nearly €7 billion deal for 424 new wheeled armored vehicles. The order includes a major agreement for scout vehicles by General Dynamics and a fleet of Schakal vehicles from Artec GmbH, with deliveries commencing in 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 17:40 IST
Germany's Major Armored Vehicles Deal: A €7 Billion Boost to Defense
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The German government is poised to significantly bolster its military capability with an order for 424 new wheeled armored vehicles, as stated by Finance Ministry documents seen by Reuters. The deal, worth almost €7 billion euros, is expected to receive approval from the lower parliamentary budget committee soon.

A substantial €3.5 billion portion of the order is allocated for 274 scout vehicles from General Dynamics, marking a major step in Germany's defense strategy. These vehicles are part of a framework agreement, with deliveries slated for 2028, underscoring a commitment to modernizing the Bundeswehr's capabilities.

Additionally, 150 'Schakal' wheeled armored infantry fighting vehicles, costing around €3.4 billion, will be procured. Facilitated by the European defense procurement agency OCCAR, Artec GmbH will handle their production. Delivery is planned between 2027 and 2031, with potential options to expand both quotas significantly, enhancing Germany's defense reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing TB Care: New WHO Guidelines Combat Undernutrition

Revolutionizing TB Care: New WHO Guidelines Combat Undernutrition

 India
2
BJP Unveils Star-Studded Campaign Lineup for Ghatshila Bypoll

BJP Unveils Star-Studded Campaign Lineup for Ghatshila Bypoll

 India
3
Paving the Future: Roads from Waste

Paving the Future: Roads from Waste

 India
4
EU Initiates Tribunal Funding to Prosecute Russian Aggression

EU Initiates Tribunal Funding to Prosecute Russian Aggression

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025