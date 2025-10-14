Left Menu

L&T Partners with Foxconn's HYS for High-Voltage Semiconductor Breakthrough

L&T Semiconductor Technologies has partnered with Foxconn subsidiary Hon Young Semiconductor to develop and produce high-voltage semiconductor wafers for automotive and industrial applications. The collaboration will utilize HYS's facilities in Taiwan, aiming to meet the growing demand for efficient, durable power components in electrification platforms.

  • India

L&T Semiconductor Technologies has struck a significant partnership with Hon Young Semiconductor, a subsidiary of Foxconn, to co-develop high-voltage semiconductor wafers ranging from 650 to 3300 volts. This collaboration is designed to cater to the increasing demand for superior power components crucial for automotive and industrial applications.

The operation will tap into Hon Young Semiconductor's advanced facilities in Taiwan, allowing for the production of wafers that meet stringent specifications required for modern power solutions. The initiative aims to boost the efficiency and durability of electrification platforms.

According to statements released by the companies, this strategic partnership will leverage Hon Young's expertise in wafer fabrication and L&T's integration and industry knowledge, ensuring the products meet the essential regulatory standards for reliability and scalability in automotive and industrial sectors.

