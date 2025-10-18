AZORTE launches fashion neostore in Chennai
Reliance Retails premium fashion and lifestyle brand AZORTE on Saturday inaugurated its fashion neostore in the city.AZORTE operates 43 stores across India. The new store, spread over 15,211 sq ft at Phoenix MarketCity, offers an extensive range of womens wear, mens wear, kids clothing, and accessories.Chennais vibrant energy and evolving fashion landscape made it the perfect city for AZORTEs next chapter.
- Country:
- India
Reliance Retail's premium fashion and lifestyle brand AZORTE on Saturday inaugurated its fashion neostore in the city.
AZORTE operates 43 stores across India. The new store, spread over 15,211 sq ft at Phoenix MarketCity, offers an extensive range of women's wear, men's wear, kids' clothing, and accessories.
"Chennai's vibrant energy and evolving fashion landscape made it the perfect city for AZORTE's next chapter. This store is designed to give customers more than just products; it is an experience that seamlessly blends fashion, technology, and individuality," AZORTE Head of Marketing Dhaval Doshi said in a press release.
Actress Krithi Shetty formally inaugurated the store at the event earlier today.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Phoenix MarketCity
- AZORTE Head
- India
- Chennai
- Reliance Retail’s
- AZORTE
ALSO READ
Non-metro cities fuel India's online Diwali sales: Report
India vs Australia: 1st ODI reduced to 35-over-a-side match after rain
Kohli, Rohit fail to fire; India reduced to 25/3 as rain interrupts 1st ODI against Australia
All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy to make ODI debut in India's first match against Australia at Perth.
Australia win toss, elect to bowl against India in the first ODI at Perth.