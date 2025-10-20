Left Menu

Unveiling Secrets Beneath Syria's Desert: The Hidden Mass Graves

A Reuters investigation, supported by forensic geologists, has uncovered evidence suggesting the Syrian government, under Bashar al-Assad, relocated thousands of bodies from a mass grave in Qutayfah to a hidden location in the Dhumair desert. Drone imagery and comparative soil analysis substantiate these claims, but full confirmation requires further scientific testing.

A Reuters investigation has discovered evidence indicating that the Syrian government conducted a clandestine operation, named Operation Move Earth, to relocate thousands of bodies from a mass grave in Qutayfah to a hidden site in the Dhumair desert.

The investigation employed advanced forensic techniques, including comparative soil analysis and high-resolution drone imagery, to support the theory of mass body transfers under the regime of Bashar al-Assad. The investigation revealed the transfer took place from 2019 to 2021.

While drone imagery and witness accounts strengthen the findings, experts suggest soil sampling is essential for indisputable evidence. The investigation highlights the use of non-invasive methods, paralleling past international forensics approaches but stopping short of physically tampering with potential crime scenes.

