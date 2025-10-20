AUKUS Alliance: Strengthening Indo-Pacific Naval Power

In 2021, Australia, the United States, and Britain revealed plans to supply nuclear-powered submarines to Australia, a move to counter China's naval influence in the Indo-Pacific region. A comprehensive strategy has unfolded over two years, notably during the Trump administration, prompting Australia to increase its defense spending.

The significance of acquiring nuclear-powered submarines is underscored by Australia's geographic disposition as an island continent. Such a move is deemed essential for safeguarding its coastline, ensuring security over vital trade routes, and enhancing intelligence capabilities. Nuclear subs are noted for their superior stealth and range compared to conventional ones.

The AUKUS alliance will roll out over 30 years, beginning with a rotating force of submarines stationed at Australia's HMAS Stirling from 2027. The U.S. plans to sell three Virginia-class subs to Australia post-2032, followed by the co-development of a new submarine class with the UK. Notably, the endeavor includes Australia's historic A$368 billion investment and collaborative tech advancements.