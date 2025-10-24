Big Deals and Legal Battles: Highlights from the Financial Times

Key stories in the Financial Times highlight significant developments in technology, health, and sports. A major deal between Anthropic and Google Cloud will equip Anthropic with a million AI chips, strengthening ties with one of its principal investors.

In pharmaceuticals, GSK successfully reobtains U.S. approval for a blood cancer drug, underscoring its commitment to innovative treatments. Meanwhile, a UK class action lawsuit rules against Apple concerning 'excessive' charges on its App Store, marking a pivotal legal setback for the company.

In the realm of sports, Goldman Sachs edges closer to a massive $1 billion deal to acquire a majority stake in Excel Sports, signaling Wall Street's growing interest in the sports industry. The agency notably represents high-profile athletes like Tiger Woods and Derek Jeter.

(With inputs from agencies.)