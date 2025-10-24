Left Menu

Unveiling BioNEST: A Hub for BioInnovation in North India

The Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine is launching the BioNEST Incubator at the Industrial Biotech Park, Kathua, supported by BIRAC. The incubator will nurture bioinnovation and entrepreneurship in Jammu & Kashmir and neighboring states, focusing on agriculture-oriented bio-based innovations and skill development courses. Union Minister Jitendra Singh will inaugurate the facility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 24-10-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 21:27 IST
The Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM) is making strides in fostering innovation with the launch of a new BioNEST Incubator. Set to open at the Industrial Biotech Park in Kathua district, the initiative promises to be a significant boost for agri-entrepreneurs and innovators.

In an announcement made on Friday, CSIR-IIIM Director Zabeer Ahmed revealed that the incubator, funded by the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), will formally commence operations on October 27. The event will have Union Minister Jitendra Singh as the chief guest.

The centre aims to support innovative minds from Jammu & Kashmir and surrounding regions, emphasizing areas like agri-aroma products and natural bio-based innovations. The launch event, organized by CSIR-IIIM and IIIM-TBI, will also include meetups and talks to enhance the startup ecosystem.

