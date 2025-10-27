Easing Trade Tensions Propel Asian Stocks to Record Highs

Asian markets experienced a significant boost, with stocks reaching record highs, fueled by indications of thawing trade tensions between China and the United States. This optimism comes at a crucial time as investors brace for notable central bank meetings and key corporate earnings reports this week.

Talks between top U.S. and Chinese economic officials have set the stage for a potential trade deal, which would halt escalating tariffs and export controls. Such an agreement would alleviate investor concerns and has already resulted in substantial gains in markets such as South Korea's KOSPI and Japan's Nikkei.

Market analysts suggest that investors are poised to seek confirmation of the trade truce's durability, with eyes also on upcoming central bank decisions. As the U.S. earnings season unfolds, especially for tech giants like Microsoft and Apple, the market's resilience will be tested against a backdrop of economic uncertainty.