Tata Communications, NiCE partner to transform global contact centres with AI customer engagement

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 19:52 IST
Tata Communications on Thursday said it has entered into a strategic partnership with NiCE to enhance enterprise contact centre operations through AI-powered customer engagement.

The partnership integrates Tata Communications' Kaleyra AI-powered Customer Interaction Suite with NiCE's CXone Mpower CX AI platform to deliver intelligent, automated, and hyper-personalised customer experiences at scale, the company said in a statement.

''Driven by Tata Communications' robust digital channels, globally compliant voice and network infrastructure, deep cloud migration expertise, agentic AI capabilities, and comprehensive managed services, the solution delivers secure, scalable, and personalised customer experiences across more than 190 countries and territories,'' it said.

Tata Communications and NiCE will jointly drive the digital transformation of customer service operations by promoting agility, regulatory compliance, and largescale innovation.

Their collaboration will transform these operations from traditional reactive support functions into proactive, AI-driven growth platforms that anticipate customer requirements, empower service agents, and deliver forward-thinking service solutions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

