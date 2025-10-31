Tech Giants Boost Wall Street's Recovery

In a buoyant start to trading, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened with gains on Friday, thanks to positive forecasts from tech giants Apple and Amazon. This reassuring news comes on the back of a sharp decline in the indices recorded the previous day.

As the markets opened at 09:30 a.m., the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw an uptick of 64.86 points, representing a 0.13% rise, bringing it to 47,586.98. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 increased by 50.31 points, or 0.74%, arriving at 6,872.65.

The Nasdaq Composite showed a more vigorous gain, climbing 356.45 points, which marks a 1.51% rise, reaching 23,932.36. This upward movement reflects renewed investor confidence following the tech sector's encouraging outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)