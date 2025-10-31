Left Menu

Tech Giants Boost Wall Street's Recovery

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices opened higher after promising forecasts from Apple and Amazon, offering a reprieve following a significant decline. At the opening bell, the Dow Jones increased by 64.86 points, the S&P 500 by 50.31 points, and the Nasdaq Composite by 356.45 points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 19:05 IST
Tech Giants Boost Wall Street's Recovery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a buoyant start to trading, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened with gains on Friday, thanks to positive forecasts from tech giants Apple and Amazon. This reassuring news comes on the back of a sharp decline in the indices recorded the previous day.

As the markets opened at 09:30 a.m., the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw an uptick of 64.86 points, representing a 0.13% rise, bringing it to 47,586.98. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 increased by 50.31 points, or 0.74%, arriving at 6,872.65.

The Nasdaq Composite showed a more vigorous gain, climbing 356.45 points, which marks a 1.51% rise, reaching 23,932.36. This upward movement reflects renewed investor confidence following the tech sector's encouraging outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025