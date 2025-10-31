China's Space Ambitions: Launching the Youngest Astronaut to Tiangong

China has launched another mission to its Tiangong space station, featuring the youngest astronaut in its crew. This latest mission underscores the country's growing ambitions in space exploration.

The Shenzhou-21 spacecraft, with three astronauts on board, was successfully propelled into orbit atop a Long March-2F rocket. The launch took place at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China, highlighting the nation's advances in space technology.

This flight marks the seventh mission to the permanently inhabited Tiangong station since its completion in 2022, reflecting China's commitment to expanding its space program and maintaining a steady human presence in orbit.

