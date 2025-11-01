Left Menu

Xi Jinping Champions Global AI Governance at APEC

Chinese President Xi Jinping used the APEC summit to advocate for a new global body to govern AI, positioning China as a trade alternative to the US. China proposed the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization to enhance AI's role as a public good. America has rejected international AI regulation.

At the recent APEC summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping made a strategic move to advocate for global governance of artificial intelligence. This comes as he aims to position China as an alternative leader to the United States in trade cooperation.

Xi's proposal for a World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization seeks to establish governance regulations for AI and promote international cooperation, emphasizing AI's importance as a "public good." In contrast, the United States has resisted international efforts to regulate AI.

In addition, Xi called on APEC to support the "free circulation" of green technologies, a sector where China holds significant influence. The APEC meeting concluded with agreements on AI and demographic challenges, as China gears up to host the 2026 summit in Shenzhen.

