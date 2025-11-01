China's Youngest Astronaut Shoots for the Stars
China's Shenzhou-21 rocket, with its youngest astronaut aboard, launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre, marking the seventh mission to the Chinese space station. The astronaut is part of a crew sent to the 'Heavenly Palace' space station, which has been operational since 2022.
In a historic move, China has launched its Shenzhou-21 space mission, prominently featuring the youngest astronaut in its space corps. The launch occurred on Friday aboard a Long March-2F rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China.
The mission signifies China's seventh journey to its permanently inhabited space station, known as the 'Heavenly Palace,' since the station's completion in 2022.
This milestone highlights China's continued commitment to expanding its presence in space exploration and strengthening its advanced aerospace capabilities.
