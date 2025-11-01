China's Youngest Astronaut Shoots for the Stars

In a historic move, China has launched its Shenzhou-21 space mission, prominently featuring the youngest astronaut in its space corps. The launch occurred on Friday aboard a Long March-2F rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China.

The mission signifies China's seventh journey to its permanently inhabited space station, known as the 'Heavenly Palace,' since the station's completion in 2022.

This milestone highlights China's continued commitment to expanding its presence in space exploration and strengthening its advanced aerospace capabilities.