China's Youngest Astronaut Embarks on Space Odyssey
China has launched its youngest astronaut on the Shenzhou-21 mission to the Heavenly Palace space station. The crew's ascent from Jiuquan aboard a Long March-2F rocket marks the seventh mission to the station since its completion in 2022, showcasing China's advancements in space exploration.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 10:31 IST
In a monumental step for space exploration, China has successfully launched its youngest astronaut, as part of the Shenzhou-21 mission, to the country's Heavenly Palace space station.
On Friday, the crew ascended from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre aboard a Long March-2F rocket, according to Chinese state media.
This mission represents the seventh time a crew has been dispatched to the Chinese space station since its 2022 completion, highlighting China's significant advancements and ambitions in space technology.
Advertisement