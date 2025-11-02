China's Youngest Astronaut Embarks on Space Odyssey

In a monumental step for space exploration, China has successfully launched its youngest astronaut, as part of the Shenzhou-21 mission, to the country's Heavenly Palace space station.

On Friday, the crew ascended from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre aboard a Long March-2F rocket, according to Chinese state media.

This mission represents the seventh time a crew has been dispatched to the Chinese space station since its 2022 completion, highlighting China's significant advancements and ambitions in space technology.