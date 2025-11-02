Left Menu

China's Youngest Astronaut Embarks on Space Odyssey

China has launched its youngest astronaut on the Shenzhou-21 mission to the Heavenly Palace space station. The crew's ascent from Jiuquan aboard a Long March-2F rocket marks the seventh mission to the station since its completion in 2022, showcasing China's advancements in space exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 10:31 IST
China's Youngest Astronaut Embarks on Space Odyssey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a monumental step for space exploration, China has successfully launched its youngest astronaut, as part of the Shenzhou-21 mission, to the country's Heavenly Palace space station.

On Friday, the crew ascended from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre aboard a Long March-2F rocket, according to Chinese state media.

This mission represents the seventh time a crew has been dispatched to the Chinese space station since its 2022 completion, highlighting China's significant advancements and ambitions in space technology.

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025