ET AI Awards 2025: Celebrating Innovation and Impact in India's AI Sector

The Economic Times has unveiled the ET AI Awards 2025, a new initiative celebrating impactful AI innovations within Indian industries. Aimed at both startups and established enterprises, the awards highlight AI-driven solutions that tackle practical problems and deliver measurable impact.

Two distinct tracks will recognize innovators: Startups founded within the last five years with revenues under ₹50 crore, and established enterprises exceeding ₹50 crore in revenue. Awards will be presented in categories like Innovation & Impact, Functional Excellence, and Leadership.

Participating organizations can expect increased visibility, networking opportunities, and business development benefits. The awards ceremony will unite India's AI community, fostering collaboration and recognizing those driving business and social advancements through AI.

(With inputs from agencies.)