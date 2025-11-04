Left Menu

China's Strategic Power Play: Boosting AI with Cheap Energy

China is offering tech giants like ByteDance, Alibaba, and Tencent affordable power to enhance the production of domestic AI chips. As reported by the Financial Times, local governments have increased incentives to assist these major players in bolstering China's position in the global technology arena.

