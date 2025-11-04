Left Menu

Getty vs Stability AI: The Battle Over Copyright in the AI Era

Getty Images faced a partial loss in a London lawsuit against Stability AI concerning copyright issues with AI-generated images. The court ruling limited the scope for copyright infringement claims, sparking calls for stronger protections and clearer legal guidelines in the AI domain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 18:37 IST
Getty vs Stability AI: The Battle Over Copyright in the AI Era
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Getty Images experienced a significant setback in its legal clash against Stability AI. The lawsuit, focusing on copyright challenges posed by AI-generated images, saw the London court rule partially in favor of Getty, while dismissing some claims.

Judge Joanna Smith acknowledged a limited breach of trademark but dismissed the secondary copyright infringement allegations. The decision underscores Britain's current gaps in copyright protections when it comes to artificial intelligence.

The outcome has intensified demands for more robust intellectual property laws, as industry leaders and legal experts call for clearer guidelines to address the complexities introduced by AI technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025