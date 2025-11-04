Getty vs Stability AI: The Battle Over Copyright in the AI Era

Getty Images experienced a significant setback in its legal clash against Stability AI. The lawsuit, focusing on copyright challenges posed by AI-generated images, saw the London court rule partially in favor of Getty, while dismissing some claims.

Judge Joanna Smith acknowledged a limited breach of trademark but dismissed the secondary copyright infringement allegations. The decision underscores Britain's current gaps in copyright protections when it comes to artificial intelligence.

The outcome has intensified demands for more robust intellectual property laws, as industry leaders and legal experts call for clearer guidelines to address the complexities introduced by AI technology.

