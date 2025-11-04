Semiconductor Showdown: Nexperia's Global Chip Crisis

The Dutch takeover of Chinese-owned chipmaker Nexperia has incited diplomatic tensions and supply chain disruptions in the global auto industry. The situation intensified when China criticized the Netherlands for interfering in Nexperia's affairs.

Despite progress reports from The Hague and Brussels, Beijing's strong opposition raises concerns for carmakers dependent on Nexperia's chips. The Dutch government cited national security, claiming that a planned production shift to China posed risks, prompting firm actions against the company.

Industry leaders like Stellantis and Mercedes-Benz highlight the urgency of resolving the dispute, as the broader European economy remains vulnerable. Meanwhile, efforts to de-escalate and secure chip supplies persist, with China offering potential exemptions amid ongoing negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)