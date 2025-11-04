U.S. Targets North Korean Cyber Money-Laundering Network

The United States Treasury Department announced sanctions against eight individuals and two entities accused of engaging in North Korean cyber-related money-laundering activities.

This effort is part of a broader strategy to halt funding for North Korea's weapons programs, which pose a threat to international security, according to John Hurley, Treasury's undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.

The sanctions target facilitators behind these schemes, including North Korean bankers and a company that reportedly employed Chinese nationals to disguise the origin of funds. The Treasury also named North Korea's Ryujong Credit Bank for aiding in sanctions avoidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)