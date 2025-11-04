Left Menu

U.S. Targets North Korean Cyber Money-Laundering Network

The U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned eight individuals and two entities involved in North Korea's cyber-related money-laundering schemes. This move aims to cut off funding for the country's weapons programs and associated illicit activities, threatening global security. North Korean bankers and companies were implicated.

Updated: 04-11-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 22:36 IST
The United States Treasury Department announced sanctions against eight individuals and two entities accused of engaging in North Korean cyber-related money-laundering activities.

This effort is part of a broader strategy to halt funding for North Korea's weapons programs, which pose a threat to international security, according to John Hurley, Treasury's undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.

The sanctions target facilitators behind these schemes, including North Korean bankers and a company that reportedly employed Chinese nationals to disguise the origin of funds. The Treasury also named North Korea's Ryujong Credit Bank for aiding in sanctions avoidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

