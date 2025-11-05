Pandora Outperforms Profit Forecasts Amid Sluggish Sales in Europe
Pandora's third-quarter operating profit surpassed expectations at 880 million crowns, despite slower-than-expected sales growth. Europe's sales declined by 1% due to slowdowns in key markets like Germany, Britain, France, and Italy.
Pandora, the Danish jewelry giant, has reported an impressive third-quarter operating profit totaling 880 million crowns, exceeding analysts' forecasts of 873 million crowns. Despite this financial success, the company faces challenges with sales as growth trails behind expectations, particularly in the European market.
The company's comparable sales growth reached only 2%, lower than anticipated by market analysts. In Europe, sales took a hit, falling by 1% as key regions such as Germany, Britain, France, and Italy displayed sluggish sales performance.
While the operating profit results paint a positive picture for Pandora, the lag in sales growth within Europe highlights the ongoing economic hurdles impacting the brand's regional performance.
