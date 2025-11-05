Left Menu

Pandora Outperforms Profit Forecasts Amid Sluggish Sales in Europe

Pandora's third-quarter operating profit surpassed expectations at 880 million crowns, despite slower-than-expected sales growth. Europe's sales declined by 1% due to slowdowns in key markets like Germany, Britain, France, and Italy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 12:16 IST
Pandora Outperforms Profit Forecasts Amid Sluggish Sales in Europe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pandora, the Danish jewelry giant, has reported an impressive third-quarter operating profit totaling 880 million crowns, exceeding analysts' forecasts of 873 million crowns. Despite this financial success, the company faces challenges with sales as growth trails behind expectations, particularly in the European market.

The company's comparable sales growth reached only 2%, lower than anticipated by market analysts. In Europe, sales took a hit, falling by 1% as key regions such as Germany, Britain, France, and Italy displayed sluggish sales performance.

While the operating profit results paint a positive picture for Pandora, the lag in sales growth within Europe highlights the ongoing economic hurdles impacting the brand's regional performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Alleges Flawed Voter List in Haryana Elections

Rahul Gandhi Alleges Flawed Voter List in Haryana Elections

 India
2
Matthew Short Embraces Spin Challenge in Run-Up to T20 World Cup

Matthew Short Embraces Spin Challenge in Run-Up to T20 World Cup

 Global
3
India's Persistent Russian Oil Imports Amid Sanctions

India's Persistent Russian Oil Imports Amid Sanctions

 Russia
4
Delhi High Court Urges Responsible Reporting: Media Warned Against Sensationalism

Delhi High Court Urges Responsible Reporting: Media Warned Against Sensation...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025