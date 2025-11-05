Left Menu

Euro Zone Bonds: Calm Amidst Market Turbulence

Euro zone government bond yields dipped as U.S. Treasuries rallied due to equity market downturns, particularly in the tech sector. The European Central Bank's wage tracker may impact future wage growth predictions, and Germany plans to sell 15-year debt. U.S. government shutdown affects market outlook certainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-11-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 13:47 IST
Euro zone government bond yields saw a decrease on Wednesday, aligning with U.S. Treasuries' rally, which was driven by declining equities, particularly in the technology sector. The European Central Bank's forthcoming wage tracker could influence predictions regarding wage growth.

The ECB's previous report in September suggested a deceleration in wage growth, expected at 1.7% for the first half of next year, failing to meet the 2% inflation target. German 10-year Bund yields remained almost unchanged, and two-year yields, sensitive to inflation and policy expectations, also held steady.

Commerzbank strategist Hauke Siemssen highlighted the ECB wage tracker that forecasts a markdown in wage pressure over the upcoming months. As Germany prepares to auction off 2 billion euros in 15-year debt, market participants also await the U.S. Treasury's quarterly refunding plans amid a prolonged government shutdown affecting market certainty.

