Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

Researchers from Sejong University in Seoul, Republic of Korea, and Universitas Gadjah Mada in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, have introduced a smartphone-based food traceability system (FTS) that uses RFID technology, smartphone sensors, and NoSQL databases to ensure the safety and quality of perishable foods. Developed by Muhammad Syafrudin, Ganjar Alfian, and Norma Latif Fitriyani, the system was tested in Korea’s kimchi supply chain and provides real-time tracking of environmental conditions, such as temperature and humidity, through smartphone sensors connected to cloud databases. The system addresses growing consumer demands for transparency and trust in food production by offering a low-cost, scalable solution that can be deployed across diverse supply chains.

Bridging IoT and Food Safety

The study emphasizes the increasing importance of Internet of Things (IoT) applications in food safety management. Perishable goods are prone to contamination during processing and transport, making real-time monitoring essential. The researchers combined RFID tags with smartphone-based sensors and GPS capabilities to continuously record and transmit environmental data to a centralized database. Smartphones, acting as gateways, collect data from temperature and humidity sensors while the RFID reader identifies products through an Electronic Product Code (EPC). All this information is stored in an EPC Information Service (EPCIS) database following GS1 global standards. By integrating these technologies, the team created a system capable of answering vital traceability questions, what, where, when, and why, thus providing full visibility from production to consumption.

Inside the Smartphone-Based Traceability Model

In the kimchi supply chain, each production stage, from manufacturing and cold storage to transportation and school canteen delivery, is equipped with RFID readers that scan passive tags attached to kimchi boxes. These tags, built using the EPC Gen2 protocol, communicate with smartphones through a compact RFID reader connected via a 3.5 mm headphone jack. A custom Android app sends the captured data to a web server, which organizes it within a NoSQL MongoDB database. The authors also developed a comparative MySQL-based SQL model to evaluate differences in performance and scalability. Data collected from sensors includes timestamps, GPS coordinates, and environmental readings, all viewable through a web interface showing the product’s historical record and live status.

Performance, Efficiency, and Cost Advantage

The study’s performance analysis revealed that RFID readers outperform QR code readers in both speed and reliability, especially when scanning multiple items. The system’s responsiveness was tested on two fronts: device response time and server response time. Results showed that MongoDB significantly outperformed MySQL, particularly as data volumes and client numbers grew. Its schema-less architecture, high read/write throughput, and horizontal scalability make it better suited for handling dynamic, unstructured data generated in real time. In contrast, MySQL, while excellent in ensuring data integrity, suffered from slower query execution when dealing with large datasets. The authors suggest a hybrid database model combining MongoDB’s speed with MySQL’s transactional reliability for optimal results.

The cost structure of the proposed FTS underscores its practicality. The Arete Pop RFID dongle reader costs about $200, while smartphones used for data capture are priced between $100 and $300. The Smart Temp Checker FTC-001 sensor, used for measuring temperature and humidity, costs around $25 and can operate continuously for 250 hours. Passive RFID tags are priced below $1 and are reusable. Server costs, such as the IBM System x3250M3, range from $1,000 to $2,000. Moreover, the use of open-source software eliminates expensive licensing fees, making the entire system affordable even for small enterprises.

Limitations and Future Outlook

While the system demonstrates strong potential, the researchers note several challenges. Scaling it to larger supply chains may require more robust infrastructure capable of handling vast data volumes. Regional limitations, such as inconsistent internet access, regulatory variations, and differing levels of technological readiness, may also affect adoption. Resistance to data sharing among supply chain participants and potential technical failures like sensor errors could further complicate implementation. Despite these constraints, the authors remain optimistic. They propose integrating data mining and predictive analytics for early risk detection, anomaly detection algorithms for real-time alerts, and blockchain technology for tamper-proof traceability records. Such improvements could elevate transparency, strengthen consumer trust, and make global food systems safer and more sustainable.

The study by Sejong University and Universitas Gadjah Mada offers a forward-looking, cost-efficient model for digital food safety management. By merging IoT connectivity, smartphone technology, and NoSQL data architecture, the proposed system bridges the gap between affordability and innovation. Its success in the kimchi supply chain illustrates how developing economies can adopt similar solutions to ensure food integrity from farm to table, marking a vital step toward a transparent and data-driven global food ecosystem.