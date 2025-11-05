Leadership Shakeup at Novo Nordisk: Manufacturing EVP Steps Down
Henrik Wulff, EVP of Manufacturing at Novo Nordisk, is stepping down after serving since 2015. The announcement came during the company's Q3 earnings report.
Novo Nordisk, the pharmaceutical giant known for producing Wegovy, announced a significant change in its leadership team on Wednesday. Henrik Wulff, the Executive Vice President tasked with overseeing manufacturing, is stepping down from his role.
Wulff has been at the helm of CMC and Product Supply since 2015, playing a vital role in the company's operational framework. His departure was revealed in Novo Nordisk's third-quarter earnings statement, marking an end to an eight-year tenure.
The announcement comes amidst a period of dynamic growth and strategic initiatives for Novo Nordisk. As the company navigates these changes, leadership shifts become crucial in maintaining its global manufacturing and supply chain management.
(With inputs from agencies.)
