Paytm Bolsters AI Capabilities with Groq Partnership
Paytm partners with Groq to deploy advanced AI technology, enhancing transaction processing and customer engagement. Groq's ultra-fast AI chips will power Paytm's platform, aiming for improved performance and cost-efficiency. The collaboration supports Paytm's vision of developing cutting-edge AI-driven payment systems.
Fintech giant Paytm has announced a strategic partnership with US-based Groq, a leader in AI technology, to elevate its platform's transaction processing, risk management, and customer engagement capabilities.
Paytm will leverage Groq's cutting-edge AI chips, known as language processing units, to enhance its AI models. This move aims to offer faster, intelligent, and cost-effective service compared to traditional GPU systems.
The collaboration is poised to advance Paytm's journey in establishing one of India's foremost AI-driven payment and financial services frameworks, aligning with Groq's mission to make AI more accessible and practical globally.
