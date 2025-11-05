Paytm Bolsters AI Capabilities with Groq Partnership

Fintech giant Paytm has announced a strategic partnership with US-based Groq, a leader in AI technology, to elevate its platform's transaction processing, risk management, and customer engagement capabilities.

Paytm will leverage Groq's cutting-edge AI chips, known as language processing units, to enhance its AI models. This move aims to offer faster, intelligent, and cost-effective service compared to traditional GPU systems.

The collaboration is poised to advance Paytm's journey in establishing one of India's foremost AI-driven payment and financial services frameworks, aligning with Groq's mission to make AI more accessible and practical globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)