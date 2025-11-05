Fashion Crisis: Shein's Paris Debut Sparks Controversy

In a controversial move, the Chinese online fast-fashion giant Shein has opened its first store in Paris, drawing both consumers and critics. The physical outlet, located on the sixth floor of the BHV department store in the Marais district, has sparked protests and disapproval from local politicians and retailers.

While the store's launch is part of a strategic partnership with Société des Grands Magasins (SGM) to revitalize the struggling department store sector, opponents argue that Shein's model undermines the French textile industry. In response, Shein offered shoppers vouchers to spend elsewhere in BHV, aiming to illustrate its positive economic impact.

National scrutiny on Shein has intensified with potential legislation looming against 'ultra-fast' fashion. France's finance minister even threatened a ban following the platform's sale of controversial products. As debates continue, Shein's approach raises questions about the future of retail and consumer responsibility in France.

(With inputs from agencies.)