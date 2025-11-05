Himachal Pradesh’s DDT&G Wins Prestigious DigiLocker Integration Award

The Department of Digital Technologies and Governance (DDT&G) of Himachal Pradesh has earned the 'People First Integration Award' at the National Workshop and Conference on DigiLocker held in New Delhi on November 4.

The award recognizes the department's success in integrating 51 eDistrict Services, HIMParivar, and HimAccess Cards on DigiLocker, a crucial step in the state's digital transformation.

This achievement underscores Himachal Pradesh's commitment to transparent governance and citizen-first services, reflecting their leadership in digital technology and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)