Himachal Pradesh’s DDT&G Wins Prestigious DigiLocker Integration Award

Himachal Pradesh's Department of Digital Technologies and Governance has achieved a significant milestone by integrating 51 eDistrict Services on the DigiLocker platform, earning them the 'People First Integration Award' in New Delhi. This effort enhances digital governance and facilitates seamless access to government services for citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 05-11-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 21:22 IST
The Department of Digital Technologies and Governance (DDT&G) of Himachal Pradesh has earned the 'People First Integration Award' at the National Workshop and Conference on DigiLocker held in New Delhi on November 4.

The award recognizes the department's success in integrating 51 eDistrict Services, HIMParivar, and HimAccess Cards on DigiLocker, a crucial step in the state's digital transformation.

This achievement underscores Himachal Pradesh's commitment to transparent governance and citizen-first services, reflecting their leadership in digital technology and innovation.

