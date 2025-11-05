Shein in Hot Water: Online Giant Faces Suspension Amid Controversial Listings

In a significant blow to the fast-fashion giant Shein, France commenced suspending the company's operations on Wednesday. This drastic step follows the discovery of childlike sex dolls and illegal weapons on the retailer's website, just as Shein opened its first brick-and-mortar store in Paris.

The French consumer watchdog flagged the controversial products, prompting a swift response from the government, which demands a full content compliance from Shein. While Shein has banned the sale of sex dolls and agreed to cooperate with authorities, protests erupted outside its Paris store, with demonstrators decrying the company's business model.

Politicians and industry stakeholders, including Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo, have voiced concerns over Shein's practices, citing the potential damage to local retailers. The situation remains tense as the government conducts a preliminary review, drawing parallels with a similar crackdown on the U.S. platform Wish in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)