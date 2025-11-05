Left Menu

Shein in Hot Water: Online Giant Faces Suspension Amid Controversial Listings

France has initiated proceedings to suspend Shein's operations after the discovery of childlike sex dolls and unauthorized weapons on their site. The controversy emerges amid the opening of Shein's physical store in Paris, fueling protests and criticism over the brand's business practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 21:59 IST
Shein in Hot Water: Online Giant Faces Suspension Amid Controversial Listings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant blow to the fast-fashion giant Shein, France commenced suspending the company's operations on Wednesday. This drastic step follows the discovery of childlike sex dolls and illegal weapons on the retailer's website, just as Shein opened its first brick-and-mortar store in Paris.

The French consumer watchdog flagged the controversial products, prompting a swift response from the government, which demands a full content compliance from Shein. While Shein has banned the sale of sex dolls and agreed to cooperate with authorities, protests erupted outside its Paris store, with demonstrators decrying the company's business model.

Politicians and industry stakeholders, including Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo, have voiced concerns over Shein's practices, citing the potential damage to local retailers. The situation remains tense as the government conducts a preliminary review, drawing parallels with a similar crackdown on the U.S. platform Wish in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diageo Set to Re-evaluate Stake in RCB Amid Business Revamp

Diageo Set to Re-evaluate Stake in RCB Amid Business Revamp

 India
2
Four Army Brothers Arrested for Alleged Assault at Vrindavan Temple

Four Army Brothers Arrested for Alleged Assault at Vrindavan Temple

 India
3
Vote Theft Allegations Shake Haryana Polls

Vote Theft Allegations Shake Haryana Polls

 India
4
Rahul Gandhi Alleges Voter Fraud Ahead of Bihar and Haryana Elections

Rahul Gandhi Alleges Voter Fraud Ahead of Bihar and Haryana Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025