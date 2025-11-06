InCommon Unveils GCC 2.0: Revolutionizing India's Global Capability Centers

In a significant step forward, InCommon, with the backing of Better Capital, has announced the launch of GCC 2.0. This new full-stack operator model is designed to offer growth-stage and PE/VC-backed companies the same level of operational efficiency in India as large enterprises, but with a speedier and more agile approach.

The current landscape in India boasts over 1,700 Global Capability Centers (GCCs) that support the world's top businesses in product development, engineering, and operations. However, mid-sized and growing companies have often struggled to find the same level of support, facing challenges in assembling the necessary tools for successful setup.

GCC 2.0 by InCommon aims to bridge this gap by providing a comprehensive solution that includes legal, operational, hiring, and IT services. The objective is to make India the go-to destination for global enterprises by delivering the same quality and efficiency seen in other preferred hubs worldwide, thus redefining the capabilities of India's outsourcing sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)