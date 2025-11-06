Left Menu

Shanghai Stock Surge: Tech Gains Fuel Market Optimism

Shanghai's stock index exceeded the significant 4,000 mark, driven by technological self-sufficiency sentiments. The tech sector led gains across semiconductor and AI stocks. The Chinese government mandates local AI chips for state-backed data centers, signaling a push for tech independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 14:09 IST
Shanghai Stock Surge: Tech Gains Fuel Market Optimism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant boost to market sentiment, Shanghai's benchmark stock index broke past the notable 4,000 level on Thursday, driven by optimism for technological independence. This major shift saw semiconductor and artificial intelligence shares leading the charge, significantly impacting the market.

The Shanghai Composite index closed up by 1% at 4,007.76 points, buoyed by the tech sector's gains. Notably, the CSI Semiconductor Industry Index experienced its biggest single-day gain in nearly two weeks at 4.6%. China's top chip maker, SMIC, climbed 4.2%, while Cambricon Technologies surged 9.8%. Meanwhile, the CSI AI sector index rose by 3%, and the info tech sector advanced by 2.8%.

In a crucial move towards technological self-reliance, the Chinese government has decreed that new data centers funded by state capital must exclusively employ domestically-produced AI chips. This step is seen as China's most assertive action yet to eradicate foreign tech dependency within its critical infrastructure, reinforcing its strategic aim for AI chip self-sufficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Court Weighs in on Voter Enrollment Process for Youths

High Court Weighs in on Voter Enrollment Process for Youths

 India
2
Govt saved over Rs 4 lakh cr via direct benefit transfer; 25 cr people have been pulled out of multi-dimensional poverty in last decade: FM.

Govt saved over Rs 4 lakh cr via direct benefit transfer; 25 cr people have ...

 Global
3
German Legend Lothar Matthaus to Boost Bengal Super League's Visibility

German Legend Lothar Matthaus to Boost Bengal Super League's Visibility

 India
4
Bihar Polls: High-Stakes Monitoring with Live CCTV Coverage

Bihar Polls: High-Stakes Monitoring with Live CCTV Coverage

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025