Livguard Unveils Cutting-Edge Lithium-Ion Energy Solutions for Indian Homes

Livguard, a leading Indian energy solutions brand, has launched its new lithium-ion-based energy products, Lithium XDT and Lithium X. These solutions are designed to provide efficient, maintenance-free power backup for Indian households, featuring advanced technologies such as smart management systems and fast charging capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurgaon | Updated: 06-11-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 15:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Livguard, a prominent name in the Indian energy sector, has introduced its latest lithium-ion-based power backup solutions, Lithium XDT and Lithium X. Tailored to meet India's rising electricity demands, these innovative products promise efficiency and sustainability.

The Lithium XDT system features a high-performance inverter paired with advanced lithium-ion battery technology. This next-generation solution is equipped with smart features, including a comprehensive management system that enhances safety and monitors performance. The systems are designed for fast charging, durable build, and maintenance-free operations.

Similarly, the Lithium X is an all-in-one energy storage solution that boasts compact design, quick charging, and long life. These offerings reflect Livguard's commitment to delivering cutting-edge power solutions rooted in reliability, durability, and advanced technology.

