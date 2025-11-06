Tech Firms Lead October Job Cut Surge Amid AI Restructuring

In a significant economic development, U.S.-based employers announced over 150,000 job cuts in October, marking the most substantial reduction for the month in more than 20 years. The report from Challenger, Gray & Christmas highlights how industries are increasingly adopting AI-driven adjustments and intensifying cost-cutting measures.

The private sector, particularly tech firms, led the wave of job cuts, followed by the retail and services sectors. According to the global outplacement company, cost-cutting initiatives topped the list of reasons for the layoffs, accompanied by a rise in artificial intelligence implementation.

The surge in job cuts represents a 175% increase year-on-year for October alone, with cumulative cuts reaching over 1 million this year—up 65% from last year's figures. This trend points to major shifts in various industries adjusting after a pandemic-triggered hiring boom amid a backdrop of fiscal tightening and changing consumer dynamics.

