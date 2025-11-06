Ampace Unveils Cutting-Edge E-Motorcycle Innovations at EICMA

In Milan's EICMA event, Ampace, a frontrunner in lithium battery technology, dazzled audiences with its pioneering e-motorcycle innovations, underscoring a commitment to enhancing performance and business efficiency.

The spotlight shone on the E30P Cell and Kun-Era Series, both rooted in Ampace's self-developed BP system. The E30P Cell boasts remarkable fast-charging capabilities, achieving 95% in 47 minutes, while the Kun-Era Series is celebrated for its safety and robust design.

Beyond product excellence, Ampace prioritizes quality and safety, employing over 5,000 quality control points and 16,000 test cases. The firm's forward-thinking strategy aims to bolster a safer mobility ecosystem for e-motorcycles worldwide.