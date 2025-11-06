Global Push to Extend Digital Tariff Moratorium Gains Momentum

In a significant push to support the digital economy, a coalition of states has submitted a proposal to extend the World Trade Organization's moratorium on customs duties for digital transmissions. This initiative, unveiled in a WTO document on Thursday, is spearheaded by Barbados on behalf of African, Caribbean, and Pacific states.

The moratorium, a cornerstone for internet expansion since 1998, is due to expire in March 2026. The coalition proposes prolongation 'until our next session,' underscoring the enduring importance of tariff-free digital transactions to global businesses dealing in e-books, video games, and more.

However, the proposal is not without controversy. The discussion will feature prominently at the WTO ministerial conference in Cameroon, as some developing nations have previously resisted the extension, seeking leverage in trade negotiations. This ongoing debate highlights the complex dynamics of global digital trade policy.

