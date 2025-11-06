Left Menu

Global Push to Extend Digital Tariff Moratorium Gains Momentum

A coalition of states proposes extending the WTO moratorium on customs duties for digital transmissions, crucial for internet development. The proposal, led by Barbados for African, Caribbean, and Pacific nations, seeks an extension beyond its 2026 expiration. Discussions will occur at the WTO conference in Cameroon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 18:03 IST
In a significant push to support the digital economy, a coalition of states has submitted a proposal to extend the World Trade Organization's moratorium on customs duties for digital transmissions. This initiative, unveiled in a WTO document on Thursday, is spearheaded by Barbados on behalf of African, Caribbean, and Pacific states.

The moratorium, a cornerstone for internet expansion since 1998, is due to expire in March 2026. The coalition proposes prolongation 'until our next session,' underscoring the enduring importance of tariff-free digital transactions to global businesses dealing in e-books, video games, and more.

However, the proposal is not without controversy. The discussion will feature prominently at the WTO ministerial conference in Cameroon, as some developing nations have previously resisted the extension, seeking leverage in trade negotiations. This ongoing debate highlights the complex dynamics of global digital trade policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

