Tesla's Strategic Moves: Big Pay Packages and Big Plans
At Tesla's 2025 Annual Shareholder Meeting, key decisions were made, including the approval of Elon Musk's $878 billion pay package and election of new directors. Shareholders endorsed the 2025 incentive plan, but rejected linking executive pay to sustainability. Plans for new chips, Cybercab production, and Roadster 2 unveil were announced.
The 2025 Annual Shareholder Meeting of Tesla Inc. unveiled strategic company directions as shareholders voted on key proposals. CEO Elon Musk's monumental $878 billion pay package was ratified by more than 75% of shareholders, emphasizing confidence in his leadership.
Significant decisions included the election of directors Ira Ehrenpreis, Joe Gebbia, and Kathleen Wilson-Thompson. Proposals concerning executive compensation for 2024 were also approved. However, linking pay to sustainability and human-capital metrics did not pass. Meanwhile, Tesla's board was authorized to fund Musk's AI endeavor, xAI, despite abstentions.
Musk announced major production goals and advancements, including chip manufacturing plans and a potential collaboration with Intel. The company aims to ramp up vehicle production by 50% next year, preparing for Cybercab deployments and unveiling the Roadster 2 on April 1, with production set to begin 12-18 months later.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tesla
- Elon Musk
- shareholders
- compensation
- election
- AI
- startup
- production
- chip
- factory
ALSO READ
Unemployment Claims Rise Amid Economic Uncertainty
Europe Rallies for Congo Rainforest While Brazil Pushes Global Fund
FAA Enforces Flight Reductions Amid Air Traffic Controller Shortage
Hurricane Melissa Devastates Jamaica: Massive Cleanup Delays Recovery
Ukraine Eyes Long-Range Weaponry from the U.S.