Tesla's Strategic Moves: Big Pay Packages and Big Plans

At Tesla's 2025 Annual Shareholder Meeting, key decisions were made, including the approval of Elon Musk's $878 billion pay package and election of new directors. Shareholders endorsed the 2025 incentive plan, but rejected linking executive pay to sustainability. Plans for new chips, Cybercab production, and Roadster 2 unveil were announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 04:57 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 04:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The 2025 Annual Shareholder Meeting of Tesla Inc. unveiled strategic company directions as shareholders voted on key proposals. CEO Elon Musk's monumental $878 billion pay package was ratified by more than 75% of shareholders, emphasizing confidence in his leadership.

Significant decisions included the election of directors Ira Ehrenpreis, Joe Gebbia, and Kathleen Wilson-Thompson. Proposals concerning executive compensation for 2024 were also approved. However, linking pay to sustainability and human-capital metrics did not pass. Meanwhile, Tesla's board was authorized to fund Musk's AI endeavor, xAI, despite abstentions.

Musk announced major production goals and advancements, including chip manufacturing plans and a potential collaboration with Intel. The company aims to ramp up vehicle production by 50% next year, preparing for Cybercab deployments and unveiling the Roadster 2 on April 1, with production set to begin 12-18 months later.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

