Tesla's Strategic Moves: Big Pay Packages and Big Plans

The 2025 Annual Shareholder Meeting of Tesla Inc. unveiled strategic company directions as shareholders voted on key proposals. CEO Elon Musk's monumental $878 billion pay package was ratified by more than 75% of shareholders, emphasizing confidence in his leadership.

Significant decisions included the election of directors Ira Ehrenpreis, Joe Gebbia, and Kathleen Wilson-Thompson. Proposals concerning executive compensation for 2024 were also approved. However, linking pay to sustainability and human-capital metrics did not pass. Meanwhile, Tesla's board was authorized to fund Musk's AI endeavor, xAI, despite abstentions.

Musk announced major production goals and advancements, including chip manufacturing plans and a potential collaboration with Intel. The company aims to ramp up vehicle production by 50% next year, preparing for Cybercab deployments and unveiling the Roadster 2 on April 1, with production set to begin 12-18 months later.

