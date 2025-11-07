Alligator Automations Celebrates 17th Year of Global Packaging Excellence

Pune, November 2025 – Alligator Automations commemorates its 17th anniversary, a milestone that celebrates its remarkable two-decade journey of innovation and global expansion in packaging automation. From its modest beginnings, the company has grown into a renowned leader, now serving over 14 countries with five international offices and 500+ employees.

Founded with a vision for excellence, Alligator Automations stands out as a unique provider of complete end-to-end packaging and logistics automation solutions. The firm's extensive portfolio includes robotic palletizing, automatic bagging, secondary packaging, and truck loading - effectively serving a diverse network of 1,000+ stakeholders worldwide.

Alligator Automations emphasizes customization, European quality at competitive pricing, technological leadership, and lifelong customer support. As the company expands globally while maintaining its Indian roots, it continues to influence the market with innovative solutions, fostering socio-economic growth and preparing for an AI-driven future.

(With inputs from agencies.)