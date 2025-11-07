Left Menu

StarRez Launches Global Innovation Hub in Hyderabad

StarRez, a leader in student housing software, launched a new global Innovation Hub in Hyderabad. This marks a key milestone in their strategy to harness India's talent and technological expertise, focusing on AI, automation, and analytics to enhance global residential community experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-11-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 16:41 IST
StarRez Launches Global Innovation Hub in Hyderabad
  • Country:
  • India

StarRez, the renowned student housing management software company, has inaugurated its new global Innovation Hub in Hyderabad, marking a significant milestone in its expansion within the Asia-Pacific. This new center underscores StarRez's commitment to advancing its technological and product strategies through innovative solutions in AI and automation.

With a client base of over 1,100 institutions and managing 3 million beds annually, StarRez's expansion into India highlights the country's growing importance as a hub for next-generation mid-market Global Capability Centers (GCCs). The hub will initially employ over 40 members, with plans to expand to more than 200 professionals within 18 months.

StarRez's move into Hyderabad is part of a wider trend of international firms tapping into India's talent pool to drive digital globalization. Partnered with Zinnov, a strategy consulting firm, StarRez aims to leverage Hyderabad's unique blend of technology, educational resources, and innovation to transform residential experiences across its global network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clandestine nuclear activities are in keeping with Pakistan's history: MEA.

Clandestine nuclear activities are in keeping with Pakistan's history: MEA.

 India
2
Explosions Rock Jakarta Mosque During Friday Prayers

Explosions Rock Jakarta Mosque During Friday Prayers

 Indonesia
3
Germany Deploys Rapid Response Teams to Combat Drone Threats

Germany Deploys Rapid Response Teams to Combat Drone Threats

 Global
4
Mithun Chakraborty Advocates for BJP Amidst Voter Fraud Allegations

Mithun Chakraborty Advocates for BJP Amidst Voter Fraud Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025