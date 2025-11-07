StarRez Launches Global Innovation Hub in Hyderabad

StarRez, the renowned student housing management software company, has inaugurated its new global Innovation Hub in Hyderabad, marking a significant milestone in its expansion within the Asia-Pacific. This new center underscores StarRez's commitment to advancing its technological and product strategies through innovative solutions in AI and automation.

With a client base of over 1,100 institutions and managing 3 million beds annually, StarRez's expansion into India highlights the country's growing importance as a hub for next-generation mid-market Global Capability Centers (GCCs). The hub will initially employ over 40 members, with plans to expand to more than 200 professionals within 18 months.

StarRez's move into Hyderabad is part of a wider trend of international firms tapping into India's talent pool to drive digital globalization. Partnered with Zinnov, a strategy consulting firm, StarRez aims to leverage Hyderabad's unique blend of technology, educational resources, and innovation to transform residential experiences across its global network.

(With inputs from agencies.)