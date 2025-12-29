Trump Brokers Talks for Peace Amid Rising Tensions Between Ukraine and Russia

President Donald Trump has expressed optimism over the possibility of ending the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, as he hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Sunday. Trump, who also spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin, emphasized both leaders' desires for peace.

As discussions unfolded, key topics included potential territorial concessions by Ukraine and the offering of NATO-like security guarantees by the US. Zelenskyy, noting the heightened hostility from Russian forces, underlined the need for strong international support to achieve a lasting peace deal.

Amid this intense diplomatic activity, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney pledged additional economic assistance to Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russia's attacks on Ukrainian territories intensified, underscoring the urgency and complexity of negotiating a ceasefire in this enduring conflict.