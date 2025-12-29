Left Menu

Trump Brokers Talks for Peace Amid Rising Tensions Between Ukraine and Russia

President Donald Trump hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at his Mar-a-Lago resort, discussing pathways to peace with Russia amidst ongoing conflict. Talks included potential territorial concessions, NATO-like security guarantees, and economic support from the US and Canada. Russia intensified attacks on Ukraine, heightening diplomatic stakes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Westpalmbeach | Updated: 29-12-2025 00:43 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 00:43 IST
Trump Brokers Talks for Peace Amid Rising Tensions Between Ukraine and Russia
Trump

President Donald Trump has expressed optimism over the possibility of ending the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, as he hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Sunday. Trump, who also spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin, emphasized both leaders' desires for peace.

As discussions unfolded, key topics included potential territorial concessions by Ukraine and the offering of NATO-like security guarantees by the US. Zelenskyy, noting the heightened hostility from Russian forces, underlined the need for strong international support to achieve a lasting peace deal.

Amid this intense diplomatic activity, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney pledged additional economic assistance to Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russia's attacks on Ukrainian territories intensified, underscoring the urgency and complexity of negotiating a ceasefire in this enduring conflict.

TRENDING

1
Alarming Assault: Family Dispute Turns Violent

Alarming Assault: Family Dispute Turns Violent

 India
2
Mahrez's Penalty Powers Algeria into AFCON Knockout Rounds

Mahrez's Penalty Powers Algeria into AFCON Knockout Rounds

 Morocco
3
Rabies Scare in Budaun: Villagers Vaccinated After Buffalo Milk Contamination

Rabies Scare in Budaun: Villagers Vaccinated After Buffalo Milk Contaminatio...

 India
4
Shiffrin Skis to Victory: A Night of Precision and Perseverance

Shiffrin Skis to Victory: A Night of Precision and Perseverance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025