In a significant fallout from international sanctions, Finnish petrol station chain Teboil, owned by Russian giant Lukoil, is experiencing fuel shortages. A Teboil spokesperson confirmed the news, attributing it to U.S. measures against Lukoil amidst larger geopolitical tensions surrounding Moscow's involvement in Ukraine.

The sanctions, spearheaded by the U.S. government, stem from policy shifts targeting Lukoil and Rosneft as part of broader economic actions against Russia. This has led to challenges for Lukoil to maintain its foreign operations, significantly affecting countries like Finland and Switzerland.

With Teboil accounting for 430 outlets in Finland, the U.S. sanctions have pushed some stations to run out of certain fuel types. The situation underscores the intricate web of global finance, geopolitics, and energy as Finland's Financial Supervisory Authority urges caution in dealings with Lukoil.