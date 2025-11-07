Left Menu

Wall Street Faces Sharp Declines Amid Economic Concerns and Tech Valuations

Wall Street is set for significant weekly declines as economic concerns and high valuations in technology sector impact sentiment. The Nasdaq is particularly affected. Despite strong earnings, worries persist over a market correction. Key companies like Tesla and Block see stock movements amid these dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 19:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street indexes are expected to open lower on Friday, aiming at sharp weekly declines, as economic concerns and elevated valuations in the technology sector have dampened sentiment.

On Tuesday, major U.S. indexes, including the tech-heavy Nasdaq, ended sharply lower after warnings from Wall Street executives about a potential market correction. The Nasdaq is poised for its worst weekly performance since March, with the S&P 500 and the Dow set for their steepest weekly losses in four weeks.

The optimism surrounding artificial intelligence that propelled markets to all-time highs earlier this year has waned. Concerns over the monetization of technology and cyclical spending within the industry have dimmed enthusiasm for U.S. stocks. Meanwhile, Tesla shareholders approved a historic pay package for CEO Elon Musk, yet its shares fell in line with general sentiment.

