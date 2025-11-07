HAL Secures $1 Billion Jet Engine Deal with GE Aerospace

In a landmark agreement, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) signed a deal with American defense giant GE Aerospace for 113 jet engines valued at around $1 billion. This move is set to bolster HAL's Tejas light combat aircraft initiative, even as India navigates trade disputes with the United States.

Commencing in 2027, the delivery of F404-GE-IN20 engines aims to conclude by 2032. Designed to support 97 Light Combat Aircraft Mk1A, the agreement underscores HAL's commitment to advancing India's air defense capabilities despite challenges posed by tariff increases on Indian goods by the previous US administration.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) plans to incorporate these jets, addressing the shortfall in its fighter squadrons, currently at 31 against an authorized strength of 42. HAL's collaboration with GE marks a significant stride in modernizing the IAF's fleet, as previous engine supply delays had hindered progress.

