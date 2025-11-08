Nvidia's Blackwell Chips: Driving Demand and Market Value Surge
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang reports robust demand for the Blackwell chips, boosting company growth and partnerships with memory giants like TSMC. Highlighting Nvidia's historic $5 trillion market value, Huang emphasizes collaborations with memory makers amid supply pressures. However, chip sales to China remain off the table due to geopolitical concerns.
Nvidia's latest technological marvel, the Blackwell chips, is witnessing soaring demand, according to CEO Jensen Huang. The semiconductor titan is amplifying its partnership with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) to meet this burgeoning appetite.
During a recent event, TSMC's CEO, C.C. Wei, praised Nvidia's trajectory, calling Jensen Huang the 'five-trillion-dollar man,' after Nvidia's market value crossed historic thresholds. Despite concerns over memory shortages, Huang assured solid backing from memory manufacturers like SK Hynix, Samsung, and Micron.
However, geopolitical tensions have steered Nvidia's Blackwell chips away from the Chinese market due to U.S. restrictions. As the AI revolution fuels an extended chip 'super cycle,' Nvidia stands at the forefront, although it must navigate a complex global landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)