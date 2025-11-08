Left Menu

Nvidia's Blackwell Chips: Driving Demand and Market Value Surge

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang reports robust demand for the Blackwell chips, boosting company growth and partnerships with memory giants like TSMC. Highlighting Nvidia's historic $5 trillion market value, Huang emphasizes collaborations with memory makers amid supply pressures. However, chip sales to China remain off the table due to geopolitical concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 10:28 IST
Nvidia's Blackwell Chips: Driving Demand and Market Value Surge

Nvidia's latest technological marvel, the Blackwell chips, is witnessing soaring demand, according to CEO Jensen Huang. The semiconductor titan is amplifying its partnership with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) to meet this burgeoning appetite.

During a recent event, TSMC's CEO, C.C. Wei, praised Nvidia's trajectory, calling Jensen Huang the 'five-trillion-dollar man,' after Nvidia's market value crossed historic thresholds. Despite concerns over memory shortages, Huang assured solid backing from memory manufacturers like SK Hynix, Samsung, and Micron.

However, geopolitical tensions have steered Nvidia's Blackwell chips away from the Chinese market due to U.S. restrictions. As the AI revolution fuels an extended chip 'super cycle,' Nvidia stands at the forefront, although it must navigate a complex global landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Liverpool's Tenacity Tested in Premier League Comeback Quest

Liverpool's Tenacity Tested in Premier League Comeback Quest

 Global
2
Here’s why morning exercise feels so hard

Here’s why morning exercise feels so hard

 Australia
3
What's at stake in Iraq's parliamentary election

What's at stake in Iraq's parliamentary election

 Iraq
4
Final turnout in first phase of Bihar polls 65.08 pc, highest in state's history: EC

Final turnout in first phase of Bihar polls 65.08 pc, highest in state's his...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025