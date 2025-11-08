Nvidia's Blackwell Chips: Driving Demand and Market Value Surge

Nvidia's latest technological marvel, the Blackwell chips, is witnessing soaring demand, according to CEO Jensen Huang. The semiconductor titan is amplifying its partnership with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) to meet this burgeoning appetite.

During a recent event, TSMC's CEO, C.C. Wei, praised Nvidia's trajectory, calling Jensen Huang the 'five-trillion-dollar man,' after Nvidia's market value crossed historic thresholds. Despite concerns over memory shortages, Huang assured solid backing from memory manufacturers like SK Hynix, Samsung, and Micron.

However, geopolitical tensions have steered Nvidia's Blackwell chips away from the Chinese market due to U.S. restrictions. As the AI revolution fuels an extended chip 'super cycle,' Nvidia stands at the forefront, although it must navigate a complex global landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)