Mumbai: A Rising Data Centre Hub with Global Market Appeal

Mumbai, India, has emerged as a leading contender in the global data centre investment arena, according to a report by Turner & Townsend. It ranks as the second most cost-effective city for data centre construction, promising a wealth of opportunities for infrastructure expansion by 2025.

With a cost of just USD 6.64 per watt, Mumbai positions itself 51st out of 52 markets evaluated for construction costs, a significant boost against major hubs like Tokyo and Singapore. Additionally, the city's affordable electricity further reduces operational expenses, enhancing its appeal to investors.

However, challenges remain, including the need for reliable power supply and strengthened supply chains. The report suggests clients reassess procurement strategies and focus on innovative, energy-efficient designs to fully leverage the booming demand for data centres across the Asia-Pacific region.

