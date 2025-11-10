Left Menu

Mumbai: A Rising Data Centre Hub with Global Market Appeal

Mumbai, India, rises as a major data centre investment hub with the second-lowest construction costs globally in 2025. Boasting significantly lower costs than global counterparts, India's strategic position is strengthened by a vast need for data centre expansion, notably requiring $156 billion in regional investments.

Mumbai, India, has emerged as a leading contender in the global data centre investment arena, according to a report by Turner & Townsend. It ranks as the second most cost-effective city for data centre construction, promising a wealth of opportunities for infrastructure expansion by 2025.

With a cost of just USD 6.64 per watt, Mumbai positions itself 51st out of 52 markets evaluated for construction costs, a significant boost against major hubs like Tokyo and Singapore. Additionally, the city's affordable electricity further reduces operational expenses, enhancing its appeal to investors.

However, challenges remain, including the need for reliable power supply and strengthened supply chains. The report suggests clients reassess procurement strategies and focus on innovative, energy-efficient designs to fully leverage the booming demand for data centres across the Asia-Pacific region.

