Germany's Defence Overhaul: Billions Pledged for High-Tech Army Boost

Germany is launching a significant investment in its defence sector with plans to spend nearly 19 billion euros on soldier apparel and personal equipment in the coming years. In addition, a finance ministry document reveals an allocation of 7.5 billion euros for procuring new wheeled armoured vehicles.

The troop apparel project, named FASER, aims to meet Germany's ambitious recruitment goal of 460,000 soldiers by the mid-2030s. This is a substantial increase from the current Bundeswehr strength of around 280,000 personnel.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz has secured backing to exempt this expenditure from debt limits, as Germany strives to enhance its military capabilities and take on more responsibility for European security. By 2026, Germany's total defence expenditure is expected to reach 117.2 billion euros, marking a NATO quota of 2.8% of its GDP.

