Autoshow-2025: Paving the Path to Future Mobility at Bengaluru
The International Autoshow-2025 in Bengaluru will display the evolution of the automotive industry. Focusing on electrification, smart mobility, and sustainability, the event brings together vehicle manufacturers, EV innovators, garage equipment suppliers, and aftermarket players to explore emerging technologies and forge new business partnerships.
The fourth International Autoshow-2025 is set to take place from November 14 to 16 in Bengaluru, showcasing innovations in the automotive, garage equipment, and spare parts sectors. Organized by Triune Exhibitors, the event at Tripura Vasini, Palace Grounds, aims to unite the entire automotive ecosystem.
With the theme 'Driving Innovation-Powering the Future', Autoshow-2025 emphasizes India's push towards electrification, smart mobility, and sustainability. The exhibition will highlight the transformation from mechanical to intelligent, eco-friendly automotive solutions.
Attendees will have the opportunity to witness the latest in automotive technology, engage with decision-makers, and explore business prospects. The show offers insights into Electric Vehicle growth, aftermarket trends, and future garage infrastructure.
