Wall Street Rallies Amid Government Shutdown Resolution and AMD Earnings Boost
U.S. stock markets rose as investors reacted positively to signs of ending the government shutdown and optimism around Advanced Micro Devices' earnings. The Dow Jones set a record, with notable increases in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indices.
Updated: 12-11-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 20:05 IST
Wall Street experienced a positive surge on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average reaching a record high. This boost came as investors celebrated the anticipated conclusion of the longest U.S. government shutdown in history.
Additionally, renewed optimism about earnings prospects from Advanced Micro Devices contributed to the rally, reinforcing confidence in the artificial intelligence sector.
At the opening bell, the Dow Jones rose 87.8 points (0.18%) to 48,015.79. Similarly, the S&P 500 climbed 21.2 points (0.31%) to 6,867.77, while the Nasdaq Composite increased by 95.5 points (0.41%) to settle at 23,563.839.
