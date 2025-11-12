Wall Street Rallies Amid Government Shutdown Resolution and AMD Earnings Boost

Wall Street experienced a positive surge on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average reaching a record high. This boost came as investors celebrated the anticipated conclusion of the longest U.S. government shutdown in history.

Additionally, renewed optimism about earnings prospects from Advanced Micro Devices contributed to the rally, reinforcing confidence in the artificial intelligence sector.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones rose 87.8 points (0.18%) to 48,015.79. Similarly, the S&P 500 climbed 21.2 points (0.31%) to 6,867.77, while the Nasdaq Composite increased by 95.5 points (0.41%) to settle at 23,563.839.

