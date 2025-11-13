Vertiv Launches Cutting-Edge Training Academy in Pune
Vertiv has inaugurated its Training Academy and Technology Excellence Centre in Pune, India, offering specialized training for critical digital infrastructure. This initiative includes immersive programs covering various sectors and practical demonstrations of advanced equipment for improved energy efficiency and reliability in data centers.
US-based digital infrastructure leader Vertiv unveiled its new Training Academy and Technology Excellence Centre at its Integrated Business Services centre in Pune, India. The facility is designed to provide immersive, hands-on training for various sectors, including colocation cloud and enterprise data centers.
The academy's unique environment allows for live demonstrations of key equipment such as cooling distribution units and power switchgear systems. It aims to offer Vertiv's service engineers and business partners practical experience in their core product pillars, enhancing skills and efficiency.
In addition to training, Vertiv's Pune facility includes advanced laboratories for testing, validation, and optimization of critical infrastructure. This development strengthens their capability to deliver reliable, energy-efficient digital infrastructure solutions globally.
