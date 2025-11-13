Left Menu

Spain Fines Elon Musk's X Over Unauthorised Crypto Ad

Spain's stock market watchdog has fined social media platform X, owned by Elon Musk, 5 million euros for not ensuring a crypto company was authorised to advertise investment services. Regulations were set to control crypto ads, and the fine can be appealed at Spain's High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 13-11-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 15:17 IST
Spain Fines Elon Musk's X Over Unauthorised Crypto Ad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain's financial authorities have levied a hefty penalty on X, the social media platform owned by Elon Musk, for facilitating unauthorized crypto advertisements. The 5 million euro fine underscores a regulatory push in Spain to tighten control over cryptoasset advertising.

The regulatory body CNMV, acting on earlier measures from 2022 aimed at curbing unchecked crypto promotions, declared that X failed to ascertain that the crypto company Quantum AI had the necessary permissions for offering investment services. The breach was highlighted in Spain's bulletin, suggesting toughened scrutiny on digital platforms.

While X, formerly known as Twitter, has not commented on the fine, the company retains the option to challenge the decision in Spain's High Court. The incident stands as a testament to growing regulatory oversight in financial service promotions across Europe.

TRENDING

1
Deadly Encounter in Bastar: A Major Blow to Maoist Leadership

Deadly Encounter in Bastar: A Major Blow to Maoist Leadership

 India
2
Proteas Ready to Prove World Test Championship Glory

Proteas Ready to Prove World Test Championship Glory

 Global
3
Indian Stock Market Ends Steady Amid Volatility: All Eyes on Trade Deal, Bihar Polls

Indian Stock Market Ends Steady Amid Volatility: All Eyes on Trade Deal, Bih...

 India
4
Aether Industries' Impressive Profit Surge in Q3

Aether Industries' Impressive Profit Surge in Q3

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025