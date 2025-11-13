Left Menu

AI Revolutionizes Journalism: Efficiency Meets Innovation

Maharashtra's minister emphasizes AI's role in transforming journalism, creating jobs, and enhancing skills. Speaking at a workshop, he highlights AI's potential in making media more efficient. An AI expert demonstrates how AI tools can improve news writing, translation, and visual content for journalists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-11-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 18:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent address, Maharashtra's Minister for Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, expressed optimism about Artificial Intelligence (AI) revolutionizing the field of journalism. He articulated that this cutting-edge technology will not only make the media sector more efficient but also generate a surge of new job opportunities.

Lodha made these remarks at an AI workshop organized by the Ratan Tata Maharashtra State Skill University and the Mantralaya and Legislature Reporters' Association. He underscored that AI's transformative potential spans across global industries, with media being a key beneficiary. This initiative, he believes, will empower journalists to enhance their skills and adapt to the evolving landscape.

AI expert Kishor Jasnani led the workshop session, demonstrating the manifold ways AI tools can refine news reporting. His presentation covered efficient news writing, seamless translation between English and Marathi, creative headline composition, transcription of conversations, and innovative visual content generation, thereby equipping journalists with advanced technological tools for their daily reporting tasks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

